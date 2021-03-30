WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee seniors walked off the Apple Bowl for the final time Tuesday night and left on a high note.
The Panthers earned their seventh clean sheet, and eighth consecutive win, after topping the Bulldogs 1-nil.
But by no means did Cashmere rollover. Coming off a 5-1 win over Cascade on Saturday, the Bulldogs came into Tuesday night with confidence. And it showed. The Bulldogs hunkered down defensively and looked for a counter early on.
“But as usual, our defense adjusted to make sure we wouldn’t get countered and then it was just a matter of time for our girls up top,” Wenatchee head coach David Vasquez said.
Wenatchee dominated possession in the first half and really controlled the midfield with junior Halle Stegeman and senior Yareli Sanchez-Blanco each cracking a pair of quality shots on frame. Nothing got through, but the pressure was constant.
At one point, sophomore Talia Hurst was driving in for a 1v1 with the Bulldogs keeper Ava Courtney when at the last second Cashmere’s Carley Diaz slid in from behind to knock the ball out of bounds for a throw-in.
A few possessions later, Wenatchee got inside the penalty area and fired off a shot that was deflected and skipped around the box. Somehow the ball couldn’t find a Panther foot and was eventually scooped up by Courtney.
The score was level heading into the break.
Cashmere came out with a little more energy to start the second half and controlled more of the possession. But with a full bench at Wenatchee’s disposal, the Panthers were constantly able to bring on fresh legs whereas Cashmere had just one sub — which eventually was spent after one player was forced off with an injury.
The Panthers got a ball down the sideline to senior Greta Jarecki in the 57th minute and she lined a cross to Sanchez-Blanco, who let the ball drift toward the middle before blasting a shot past Courtney to put Wenatchee up 1-0.
“What a way to put an exclamation point on four years of being a varsity player,” Vasquez said. “This year for sure she has shown the type of player that (John) Springer saw when he brought her up during her freshman year. She’s playing with so much confidence, it’s just a matter of minutes before she creates, and just like tonight, their defense made a mistake and she’s there to capitalize on it.”
Cashmere generated a couple more chances over the final 20 minutes but the Bulldogs were unable to get the equalizer.
After the game, Wenatchee honored its six seniors and brought parents onto the field for pictures.
This was Vasquez’s first Senior Night as a head coach, and one he said he’d remember.
“It was a mixed bag of emotions,” Vasquez said. “This group just really believes in themselves. They’ve been in every game and have a steady-mindset. We lost that first game against Eastmont, in what could have easily been won by us as well, but rather than get defeated we build on it. Moses Lake scored in the run of play and that was the last time we conceded a goal, which just speaks to how well organized our defense is. My only regret is that we don’t have the opportunity for a postseason because this group would go far.”
Vasquez spoke highly of his six seniors, including defender Marissa Hurst, who had not played a minute of defense prior to this season.
“We put her back there and she was just a complete standout,” he said. “If we had an All-League team with the top-11 players, she would definitely be on that list. She was just masterful back there.”
Wenatchee closes out its season this Saturday at Ephrata. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Cashmere (4-5) ends its season Saturday against Okanogan at home. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.