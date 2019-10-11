ST. LOUIS — Washington’s Anibal Sanchez held the Cardinals hitless for 7 2/3 innings, and the Nationals scored once in the second inning and once in the seventh to win, 2-0, in the first game of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium.
Jose Martinez lined a single to center field with two outs in the eighth for the Cardinals’ first hit, ending Sanchez’s night. The Cardinals had three other base runners against Sanchez on a walk and two hit batters.
The Nationals used two doubles in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead against Miles Mikolas, who lasted six innings. They took advantage of a triple by Adam Eaton in the seventh to score against the St. Louis bullpen.
Despite their hitting woes, the Cardinals were able to put a runner at third base in the fourth and sixth innings with two outs each time but were unable to get them home.
Sanchez had five strikeouts and didn’t allow anything close to a hit until Tommy Edman led off the eighth with a line drive that was snagged by a diving Ryan Zimmerman at first base. Martinez was pinch-hitting when he picked up the hit.
Howie Kendrick doubled to lead off the second inning for the Nationals. Mikolas retired the next two batters before Yan Gomes, who hit .223 during the regular season, lined a double into left center field to give Washington a 1-0 lead.
The Nationals loaded the bases in the fifth against Mikolas but he escaped without allowing a run by getting Juan Soto to ground out to second base.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt went to the bullpen in the seventh, and Giovanny Gallegos allowed a one-out triple by Eaton and then intentionally walked Anthony Rendon.
Left-hander Andrew Miller entered to face Soto and struck him out. Shildt then opted to use John Brebbia, who allowed a run-scoring single by Kendrick. After Washington loaded the bases, Brebbia escaped with retiring Michael Taylor.
The Cards had chances without hits. Kolten Wong walked in the fourth, stole second base and went to third on a throwing error but was stranded. Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch in the sixth, stole second and went to third on a ground out but was also stranded.
The Nationals were without closer Daniel Hudson, who was on paternity leave. Washington manager Dave Martinez went to Sean Doolittle after Martinez’s hit in the eighth. He retired Dexter Fowler on a ground ball. He then retired the Cardinals in order in the ninth for the save.