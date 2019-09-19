WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee AppleSox have named Ian Sanderson the fifth head coach in team history. Sanderson will replace Kyle Krustangel, who stepped down following the 2019 season.
“I am excited to add Ian to our team,” AppleSox owner Jose Oglesby said. “Ian brings his history of success in Victoria and Lower Columbia CC to Wenatchee. I am sure the success will follow him here as well. Ian knows the league and should be able to step right into what we are trying to accomplish. His enthusiasm and knowledge of the game will serve our players well.”
Sanderson brings a championship-pedigree to the AppleSox. He has coached at Lower Columbia College since 2015 as an associate head coach and pitching coach. The Red Devils have won the NWAC in four of the five seasons that he has coached, including each of the last three seasons.
Sanderson spent the last two seasons as the Victoria HarbourCats’ pitching coach and led his staff to a 3.65 ERA, second-best in the West Coast League in 2019. Victoria defeated Wenatchee in the Northern WCL Division Playoff Series, before losing to the Corvallis Knights in the WCL Championship Series this past August. He now moves south to continue coaching in the WCL.
“Ian will make an excellent addition to our team,” general manager Ken Osborne said. “He brings impressive experience as a coach at the collegiate level and I believe he is ready to make the jump to head coach for the AppleSox. We interviewed plenty of different and unique candidates and ultimately believed Ian was the best man for the job.”
Prior to coaching at Lower Columbia, Sanderson was the pitching coach at the University of Antelope Valley for the 2015 season after spending 2014 as Kent Meridian High School’s head baseball coach.
Sanderson also carries previous summer-ball coaching experience besides his time with the HarbourCats. His West Coast League debut dates back to 2016 when he was the pitching coach for the Gresham Greywolves, who eventually left the WCL after the following season. In 2017, Sanderson served as the pitching coach for the Fort McMurray Giants of the Western Canadian Baseball League.
Sanderson and the AppleSox kick off the 21st season in team history in June, 2020. The West Coast League will announce its full schedule in November.