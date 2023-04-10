WENATCHEE — A great way to rebound after a two-game drought is a 9-1 route over a Caribou Trail League opponent. Cascade soccer experienced that Monday afternoon when their first match against the Omak Pioneers this season ended with a dominant win at the Apple Bowl.

Cascade beat Omak twice last year in two shutouts and would have kept the streak going if not for the one goal Omak buried on a set play during a corner kick. A clean sheet is always preferred but perhaps the Kodiaks’ goal tally, larger than any of last year’s two matchups, was a consolation prize.



