WENATCHEE — A great way to rebound after a two-game drought is a 9-1 route over a Caribou Trail League opponent. Cascade soccer experienced that Monday afternoon when their first match against the Omak Pioneers this season ended with a dominant win at the Apple Bowl.
Cascade beat Omak twice last year in two shutouts and would have kept the streak going if not for the one goal Omak buried on a set play during a corner kick. A clean sheet is always preferred but perhaps the Kodiaks’ goal tally, larger than any of last year’s two matchups, was a consolation prize.
“Our defense was solid,” said Cascade head coach Jesus Sandoval. “But we have a couple of little things to work on.”
Cascade was able to experiment. They had several different players rotating through various positions, setting them up in ever-changing formations and giving their bubble players time on the pitch.
“We moved the ball really well,” Sandoval said. “We kept possession most of the game, created opportunities and finished. That was one of the things we were lacking in other games.”
One of the stand-out performances was a hat trick by Angel Sandoval. Arguably a 4-goal game if you count the own-goal Omak suffered after a corner kick from Sandoval. Shane Slette, who also scored twice, was also a key offensive worker and threat in the midfield.
The other Kodiaks who scored were Cole Slette, Fernando Tovar and Mason Garcia.
“Overall, we stuck to our style of play and things really worked out,” Jesus Sandoval said. “Now the only thing is to continue to play our upcoming games with the same consistent scoring.”
Cascade improves their record to 4-3. The Pioneers are still searching for their first win of the season.
Cascade plays at Ephrata on Thursday at 6 p.m. Omak hosts Cashmere on Thursday at 6 p.m.
