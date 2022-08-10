Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

For all of their success leading into the All-Star break, which included a 14-game win streak and a stretch of 22-3 baseball, an uncertainty surrounding the Seattle Mariners could be felt, at least outside the clubhouse doors.

For analysts and experts, the incredible stretch of winning belied the awful baseball that bottomed them out on June 19, losing four of five to the Angels at home and falling to 10 games below .500.