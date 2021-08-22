World photo/Mike Bonnicksen Quincy racer Sean Wallace spins out early in the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners main race on Saturday. He went on to finish in 11th place. Jay Evans of Wenatchee driving the 32 car finished first in the race. The main event of the evening was the 75 lap Pro Late model, which was won by Jessie Jensen. Jensen has won three of the four Pro Late model races he has entered in this summer at Wenatchee Valley's Super Oval.
World photo/Mike Bonnicksen Ed Beck of Port Angeles, Wa. gets turned around in this Northwest Vintage Modifieds heat race. Steve Woods, Sumner, later took the checkered flag in the 25 lap main event. Race night at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval on August 21, 2021.
