LACEY — The Eastmont High School football team hosted the Timberline Blazers — a team they lost to by a single point last season and who went on to have a 6-4 record in the 3A South Sound Conference — on Saturday night at the Apple Bowl.

The Wildcats sought redemption and found it in a 21-14 victory over the Blazers. Timberline had just torched Kelso — another 3A school that made it to the state tournament last year — by a 31-3 margin.



