LACEY — The Eastmont High School football team hosted the Timberline Blazers — a team they lost to by a single point last season and who went on to have a 6-4 record in the 3A South Sound Conference — on Saturday night at the Apple Bowl.
The Wildcats sought redemption and found it in a 21-14 victory over the Blazers. Timberline had just torched Kelso — another 3A school that made it to the state tournament last year — by a 31-3 margin.
Eastmont held Timberline scoreless in the first quarter but led with one touchdown before the second. The Wildcats added a touchdown in each of the next two quarters while the Blazers found only one.
Eastmont led 21-4 before the final quarter but Timberline showed their tenacity with one more touchdown and two extra points before the final whistle.
The win is Eastmont’s second in a row, filling them with confidence before they face their cross-river rival, Wenatchee, at the Apple Bowl on Friday at 7 p.m.
Wenatchee volleyball wins SunDome Volleyball Festival with unblemished record
YAKIMA — Around 80 high school volleyball programs competed within the small or large school divisions over the weekend at the SunDome Volleyball Festival in Yakima.
Wenatchee and Eastmont both participated in the tournament but only one emerged from the large-school division with an unblemished record — the Wenatchee Panthers.
Wenatchee beat Lynden Christian in the championship to maintain their undefeated winning streak.
Eastmont finished with a split record, 3-3, at the tournament. Wenatchee hosts Eastmont on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to kick off the Big Nine regular season.
Waterville-Mansfield volleyball swept by Almira-Coulee-Hartline
COULEE CITY — With the taste of a three-game sweep only two days old, the Waterville-Mansfield High School volleyball team was hoping to add another to their record when they traveled to Coulee City to take on the Almira-Coulee-Hartline (ACH) Warriors on Saturday.
The Warriors were a bit too much and instead dealt the Shockers their own three-set sweep. ACH has been on a roll to start this season, beating Entiat, Soap Lake, and Reardan, and tied Odessa.
Waterville-Mansfield plays at Cascade Christian Academy (Wenatchee) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Wenatchee soccer earns dominant win over Ingraham
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee High School soccer team suffered a tough loss to Skyline earlier in the week but all that did was serve as motivation as the Panthers hosted the Ingraham Rams (Seattle) at the Apple Bowl on Saturday and won by a wide 4-1 margin.
The win for Wenatchee turns last year’s 2-nil loss on its head — a 3A team that went on to have a 3-6 record.
Wenatchee hosts Eastmont on Wednesday at the Apple Bowl to begin the Big Nine season. The game starts at 7 p.m.
Eastmont soccer crushes Central Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Eastmont High School soccer team found their groove against the Central Valley Bears Saturday afternoon.
After two tough losses and a tie, the Wildcats’ hard work finally paid off with a 4-1 rout of the Bears. The Bears are a struggling program within the Greater Spokane League that hasn’t won a game in over a year.
Eastmont got their offensive rhythm going, something they hope will stick with them as they take on their cross-river rival at the Apple Bowl on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Chelan soccer’s multiple rallies nearly nab first win of season
REDMOND — The Chelan High School soccer team traveled over the mountain to face the Bear Creek Grizzlies on Saturday and after several rallies and nearly finding their first win of the season, the Goats came up a little short in a 5-3 loss.
The game was back and forth until Bear Creek found the net in the eighth minute. It didn’t take Chelan’s Maya Cowan long to retaliate and find the equalizer in the 17th minute.
Not long after, the Grizzlies restored their lead. But in what has become almost reflexive at this point, Cowan answered. Jailyn Reinhart crossed a well-placed corner kick to Cowan for the header finish, 2-2.
The tie held for a few minutes in the second half until a Grizzlies handball placed a free kick for Chelan 30 yards outside the box. Cowan slotted it off the keeper’s head for the lead. It wouldn’t hold for long, however. Over the remainder of the game, the Grizzlies found the net three more times.
Despite the loss, it’s a promising result for an up-and-coming team against one with state tournament experience.
Chelan plays at Royal on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Quincy soccer wrecks Mabton in 10-nil shutout
MABTON — The Quincy High School soccer team defeated Mabton on the road by no small amount — 10 goals.
The Jacks held Mabton scoreless through all 80 minutes and was their second consecutive win.
Quincy hosts Warden on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Ellensburg Invitational Relays
ELLENSBURG — The Eastmont, Cascade (Leavenworth), Brewster, Manson, and Ephrata high school cross country teams competed against 29 total teams who attended the Ellensburg Invitational Relays at Irene Rinehart Park on Saturday.
The highest three finishes of local schools or available results are listed below.
1.5-mile individual (of 63 girls)
- 3rd: Julissa Najera (Brewster) — 11:27
- 11th: Eleena Zhuk (Manson) — 12:43
- 27th: Emma Laughlin (Ephrata) — 13:11
- 45th: Sunnie Neff (Ephrata) — 14:52
- 57the: Sophia Mayhugh (Ephrata) — 16:48
1.5-mile individual (of 123 boys)
- 4th: Christopher Tavera (Brewster) — 10:01
- 7th: Carter Riggs (Eastmont) — 10:11
- 9th: Zander Leasher (Ephrata) — 10:16
- 10th: Camdyn Gustin (Ephrata) — 10:17
- 17th: Jaden Parker (Cascade) — 10:31
- 20th: Diego Guzman (Brewster) — 10:39
- 21st: Liam Manning (Eastmont) — 10:40
- 22nd: Ashtyn Martinez (Brewster) — 10:41
- 27th: Luke Collingridge (Eastmont) — 10:53
1.5-mile (faster) individual race 2 (of 77 boys)
- 6th: Anthony Sanchez (Brewster) — 9:17
- 11th: Wyatt Winters (Manson) — 9:32
- 22nd: Marcus Bergstrom (Eastmont) — 9:50
- 25th: Angel Rendon (Brewster) — 9:55
- 31st: Kevin Silva (Brewster) — 10:01
- 39th: Adrian Negrete (Ephrata) — 10:08
- 49th: Michael Ramirez (Ephrata) — 10:20
- 58th: Connor Liffengren (Ephrata) — 10:32
Eastmont will race at the Apple Ridge Run Invite in Yakima, while Cascade, Brewster, and Ephrata will race in the Wenatchee XC Invite at Walla Wall Point Park and Manson will host the Trojan Invite at Wapato Point all on Saturday.
Sun Burn Invitational
SUNNYSIDE — The Cashmere High School cross country team competed against six other high schools that attended the Sun Burn Invitational at South Hill Park on Saturday.
Of the 16 girls who competed in the 5,000-meter, Cashmere’s Vansee Wheeler placed 13th with a time of 32:42.60 and of the 34 boys who raced in the 5,000-meter, Cashmere’s results are listed below.
- 10th: Hugh Wheeler (19:20.92)
- 11th: Rylan Reiber (19:21.66)
- 12th: Owen Graves (19:47.66)
- 15th: Mack Pell (19:59.61)
- 17th: Wyatt Nelson (20:40.35)
- 18th: Jack Brown (20:59.25)
- 23th: Marshall Pell (21:47.07)
Cashmere’s next race is the Wenatchee XC Invite at Walla Walla Point Park on Saturday.
Highlander Invitational
SUNNYSIDE — The Chelan High School cross country team competed against 27 other high schools that attended the Highlander Invitational at Shadie Park in Spokane on Saturday. Each athlete competed within their class, freshman through senior, in the 2.5-mile.
Senior Boys
- 12th: Cray Silva (14:38.30)
- 37th: Carlos Saucedo (16:38.49)
Junior Boys
- 52th: David Kelly (17:23.25)
- 71st: Caleb Bertomeu (20:19.42)
Junior Girls
- 43rd: Olivia Nelson (23:08.86)
- 50th: Chloe Desgroseillier (24:51.02)
Sophomore Boys
- 15th: Sebastian Cisneros (15:20.90)
- 24th: Holden Alteio (16:21.80)
- 63rd: Jackson Strode (22:14.90)
Freshman Boys
- 43rd: Cooper Neff (17:12.40)
- 64th: Elias Ruelas (19:03.30)
- 75th: Caleb Wood (20:23.20)
Freshman Girls
- 9th: Indy Fielding (18:02.03)
Chelan will race at the 16th King's Cross Invite in Shoreline on Sept. 23.