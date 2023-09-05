SNOQUALMIE — The Wenatchee High School volleyball team began the new season with a dominant 3-0 win over Mount Si High School, the host school to both Wenatchee and Eastmont High Schools on Saturday.
Wenatchee went 16-3 last year, ending their season in the state playoffs after going 1-2. They beat Kennedy Catholic in the first round before losing two consecutive tight matches — one to Mount Rainier in the semifinals and the other to Olympia in the consolation bracket.
Like last year, the Panthers earned a win over Mount Si in their season opener but unlike last year, Saturday’s performance was a clean sweep while last year’s ended in a 3-2 drug-out battle — a promising sign for the Panthers' season.
Eastmont went 5-13 last year while also starting their season with a match against Mount Si. The Wildcats lost 3-0 to Mount Si in last year’s opener, and on Saturday, they were met with a similar outcome.
Wenatchee hosts an undetermined opponent on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Eastmont plays at Chelan on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Cascade soccer falls to Ephrata
LEAVENWORTH — The Cascade High School girls’ soccer team hosted the Ephrata Tigers in their season opener at home on Saturday afternoon and lost 5-2.
Every loss is taken hard but the three-goal differential is a positive sign for the Kodiaks. It cleaves last year’s loss to the same team in half. They lost at the same time last year to the Tigers 6-0, showing the breadth of improvement they’ve earned in a single year.
The Kodiaks went on to have a 10-7 record while the Tigers finished 6-10.
Cascade hosts Cle Elum-Roslyn on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Ephrata hosts Okanogan on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Cashmere soccer draws with Montesano
CASHMERE — The Cashmere High School girls’ soccer team hosted Montesano — a team that had just dusted Chelan 9-1 the day before — in the season opener Saturday afternoon and settled for a nil-nil draw.
A scoreless tie doesn’t always signal a lack of action as Cashmere battled a team that finished fourth at state last year.
Cashmere put on a defensive clinic, maintaining a clean sheet in large part due to Kamryn Tomlinson’s six saves with Ginny Pruitt, Adysen Bjorklund, and Brynne Patrick all occupying the defensive space in front of her.
Cashmere also returns two first-team all-leaguers: Kora Traynor and Esther Walkley.
Cashmere went 11-7 last year while collecting a league and district title.
Cashmere plays Eastmont at the Apple Bowl on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Chelan soccer suffers second tough loss
CHELAN — The Chelan High School soccer team suffered their second loss in two days and both hit hard.
After a 9-1 loss to Montesano on Friday, the Goats hosted the Tenino Beavers — another tough squad that made it to the state quarterfinals two years ago before losing to Montesano.
The Goats lost in a 7-0 shutout. Last year, Chelan lost to Montesano by a closer margin while tying the Beavers in a scoreless stalemate. Chelan went on to have a 9-7-1 record which showed a difficult start to the season against top-tier opponents isn’t a bad way to begin.
Chelan plays at Cle Elum-Roslyn on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Waterville-Mansfield football lost opener to Odessa
WATERVILLE — The Waterville-Mansfield High School football team lost their season opener at home to Odessa on Saturday afternoon 68-22 — a team that earned a No. 1 ranking and made it to the state semifinals before losing their only game to Liberty Bell.
The Shockers finished with a 5-3 record last year while Odessa went 9-1.
The Shockers play Selkirk at the Wellpinit Junior/Senior High School on Friday at 3 p.m.
Quincy XC at Ultimook Race
HYDRANGEA RANCH, Ore. —The Quincy High School cross country team made the trip south on Saturday to Oregon for the Ultimook Race — a massive cross country race with multiple divisions and schools. The Jackrabbits competed within the varsity 1A-4A division.
The boys finished 19th out of 35 total teams with a team score of 483. They ran amongst a field of 258 runners. The girls ran against 20 other schools and a field of 186 runners. The Jacks' individual results are listed below.
Girl’s 5,000 meters
99th: Brenda Uribe (26:10.03)
182nd: Yury Guzman (34:27.01)
Men’s 5,000 meters
66th: Sergio Esparza (20:18.04)
67th: Alejandro Birrueta (20:18.29)
87th: Alexis Birrueta (20:40.46)
154th: Juan Ferreyra (22:26.64)
193rd: Jesus Ramirez (24:09.00)
223rd: Yanik Bautista (27:02.53)
246th: Alan Rivera (29:31.60)
Quincy’s next race is “Beat the Beast” on Saturday.
