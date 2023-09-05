SNOQUALMIE — The Wenatchee High School volleyball team began the new season with a dominant 3-0 win over Mount Si High School, the host school to both Wenatchee and Eastmont High Schools on Saturday.

Wenatchee went 16-3 last year, ending their season in the state playoffs after going 1-2. They beat Kennedy Catholic in the first round before losing two consecutive tight matches — one to Mount Rainier in the semifinals and the other to Olympia in the consolation bracket.



