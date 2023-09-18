WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee High School cross country team hosted the 27th Annual Wenatchee XC Invite at Walla Walla Park on Saturday. This was the largest since its inception with 41 high schools of all classifications competing against one another in either the girls' or boys' 5,000-meter race alongside the Columbia River.
16 middle schools also competed and with every athlete tallied, the event combined for 1,173 racers.
Aside from Wenatchee, other schools from the region that competed were Cashmere, Cascade (Leavenworth), Brewster, Quincy, Ephrata, Liberty Bell (Winthrop) and Omak.
Of all the schools there were 18 who earned team scores for the girls, and Wenatchee claimed the top slot with a score of 55. Cascade took ninth with 238, Ephrata took 10th with 297, and Liberty Bell placed 13th with 328. 141 runners competed.
The boys' race had 26 schools qualify for team scores and Wenatchee, again, came out on top with a score of 108. Cascade placed ninth with 257, Liberty Bell took 12th with 300, Ephrata took 13th with 305, Cashmere placed 15th with 395, Brewster took 22nd with 589, Omak took 24th with 621, and Quincy placed 26th with 688. 179 runners competed.
All local racers in the top ten or the highest finish for each school in each race are listed below.
Girls’ 5,000-meter
1st: Kylah Madariaga (Wenatchee) — 18:52.50
7th: Abigail Chamberlain (Ephrata) — 19:57.30
8th: Allie Knoop (Wenatchee) — 19:59.70
10th: Linnea Jarmin (Wenatchee) — 20:14.60
15th: Leki Albright (Liberty Bell) — 20:35.70
16h: Caroline Menna (Cascade) — 20:41.90
31st: Kaydence Carrington (Brewster) — 21:26.00
82nd: Sage Buhrig (Omak) — 23:17.30
94th: Brenda Uribe (Quincy) — 24:04.60
“We are absolutely blown away at Kylah's improvement from last year to this year,” said Wenatchee head coach Steve Roche. “She finished last season as one of our top junior varsity runners but has made herself into one of the top runners in the state.
"She took a major leap forward in track last spring by first surprising us by qualifying for the state meet, then dropping an almost 30 personal best time and finishing ninth in the 3,200. She has worked so hard and has truly become a leader on our team.”
Madariaga's time puts her at No. 4 in the 4A Washington State ranking and No. 17 amongst all classifications. She helped her team win at home for the third consecutive year.
“Our girls' team is coming off the most successful season in school history by winning both the league and district championships and this year's team is picking up where they left off,” Roche said. “Several new members made huge contributions on Saturday including Sophomore Allie Knoop, Senior Karen McIver, and Sophomore Hannah Roche.
"Along with stalwarts from last year's team Sophomore Linnea Jarmin, Senior Izzie Brown, and Senior Kirsten Jarmin, this team is hoping to reach even higher than last year's team, which finished 10th at the state meet.”
Boys’ 5,000-meter
1st: Hayden Roberts (Ephrata) — 15:41.00
2nd: Dexter Delaney (Liberty Bell) — 16:00.70
4th: Brayden Anderson (Cascade) — 16:08.10
5th: William Halpin (Liberty Bell) — 16:16.50
6th: Max Meadows (Wenatchee) — 16:38.10
64th: Hugh Wheeler (Cashmere) — 18:27.20
82nd: Osvaldo Calderon (Brewster) — 18:53.70
93rd: Kyle Rider (Omak) — 19:08.90
105: Sergio Esparza (Quincy) — 19:29.30
Roberts' time puts him at No. 1 in the 2A Washington State rankings and No. 4 amongst all classifications.
“We had three guys run under 17 minutes this meet and we needed each of our guys to run a great race in order for us to win,” Roche said. “All of those guys have run so many miles … and they got a major payoff taking home the first place trophy. Hats off to our seniors Max Meadows, Jason Newman, Grant Hirsch, and Cadel Velazquez who have helped to elevate our boys' team and put us into a place where we hope to qualify for state and do some damage along the way.”
Wenatchee will host the first Big Nine cross country meet of the season back at Walla Walla Point Park on Thursday with the varsity races starting at 4:30 p.m.
Eastmont XC places 7th at Apple Ridge Run Invite
YAKIMA — The Eastmont High School cross country team raced at the Apple Ridge Run Invite in Yakima on Saturday against 14 other programs classified as either 2A, 3A, or 4A schools, and the Eastmont boys and girls each placed seventh with scores of 93 and 85, respectively.
The top five finishes for Eastmont in each race are listed below.
Boys’ 3-mile (figure eight)
3rd: Emmett Atenco — 15:41
28th: Ethan Knierim — 18:25
31st: Mikel Nelms — 19:06
62nd: Carson Babst — 21:26
76th: Nathan Shaw — 22:29
Girls’ 3-mile (figure eight)
9th: Sara Mittelstaedt — 21:20
12th: Emma Troxler — 22:06
42nd: Karime Morales — 29:28
Boys’ 3-mile (race course)
10th: Ethan Moore — 17:22
26th: Seth Davies — 18:44
37th: Marcus Bergstrom — 19:21
73rd: Carter Riggs — 21:30
74th: Zach Nelson — 21:38
Girls’ 3-mile (race course)
5th: Andria Hwang — 20:00
30th: Maddie Vibbert — 24:30
33rd: Ayla Knierim — 25:14
36th: Hannah Merrill — 26:4
Boys’ 3-mile (orchard loop)
6th: Cade Hill — 17:25
21st: Loren Hensley — 18:51
35th: Graham Klingel — 20:29
37th: Cristian Murdock — 20:44
49th: Luke Collingridge — 21:58
Girls’ 3-mile (orchard loop)
13th: RyAnna Barnes — 24:21
16th: Mia Cabrera — 25:00
17th: Camille Child — 25:00
23rd: Jelissa Vega — 28:50
Eastmont’s next race will be the first Big Nine meet of the year hosted by Wenatchee at Walla Walla Point Park. Varsity races start at 4:30 p.m.
Wenatchee soccer smokes Sunnyside in 12-goal shutout
SUNNYSIDE — The Wenatchee High School girls’ soccer team recently suffered a one-point loss to their rival Eastmont last Wednesday. One way to react is by an over-proportional response against their next opponent and that’s exactly what the Panthers did Saturday when they met the Sunnyside Grizzlies and won by a gargantuan 12-goal shutout.
Wenatchee beat Sunnyside (1-3) 7-0 twice last year and Saturday’s win evens out Wenatchee’s (2-2) record. Sunnyside’s only win this season was against Davis (Yakima).
Wenatchee plays at West Valley (Yakima) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Eastmont soccer wins 3rd straight at Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — The Eastmont High School girls’ soccer team earned their third consecutive win at Moses Lake on Saturday, beating the Mavericks 2-1.
The win is just icing on the cake after beating Wenatchee last week in a two-goal, second-half comeback.
The Wildcats (3-2) played Moses Lake (1-4) twice last year and won each time with a collective score differential of 8-2. The Mavericks went on to have a 5-12 record.
Eastmont plays at Eisenhower (Yakima) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Talley’s triple-trick helps Cashmere soccer overwhelm Overlake
REDMOND — The Cashmere High School girls’ soccer team traveled to Redmond over the weekend to face the Overlake Owls on a new turf field and as a testament to their potential this year and their future, the Bulldogs won 5-1.
Every Cashmere (3-0-2) goal was scored by a freshman and one, Addison Talley, left with a hat trick after scoring their first three goals in 44 minutes.
Esther Walkley set up Talley for the first goal in the 30th minute and only minutes later Talley added her second on a solo attack.
That lead held at halftime and only a few minutes into the second Talley secured her triple after Brynne Patrick slotted her a pass. Talley also dished out an assist in the 49th minute when Gwen Ledesma buried her chance in the net.
The 4-nil shutout held until the 65th minute when Overlake (0-3-2) scored on a corner kick but with only two minutes remaining, Ada Missal reinstated the lead with off of another assist from Patrick.
Karmyn Tomlinson allowed only one goal between the pipes in the Bulldogs' third consecutive win. Key playmaking from Alyssa Soria, Kora Traynor, and Quinn Pace helped round out a dominant performance.
Cashmere plays at Ellensburg on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Cashmere volleyball sweeps Brewster for third straight win
CASHMERE — The Cashmere High School volleyball team hosted the Brewster Bears on Saturday afternoon and won their third consecutive match in did so in three sets.
The Bulldogs (3-1) won each set 25-11, 25-14 and 25-16. This was Brewster’s (1-1) first loss after sweeping Oroville in their season opener.
Macie Smart led Cashmere with 14 kills and four blocks. Ellie Bessonette had nine kills and Rylie Harnden had eight. Faith Kert handled the offense with 28 assists and finished with two aces.
Cashmere hosts Ephrata on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Brewster hosts Bridgeport on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Cascade soccer edged by East Valley
LEAVENWORTH — The Cascade High School girls’ soccer team hosted the East Valley Red Devils (Yakima) on Saturday afternoon and suffered a difficult 7-0 loss to the 2A program.
This was the Kodiaks' (0-4) fourth loss in a row and one by a slightly larger margin than last year’s match against the Red Devils (6-0) — a team that went on to have an undefeated season in the Central Washington Athletic Conference (CWAC) and advance to the first round of the state tournament.
Cascade plays at Zillah on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Quincy soccer wrecks Warden in 9-goal shutout
QUINCY — The Quincy High School girls’ soccer team delivered a dominant performance in front of a home crowd Saturday afternoon as they hosted Warden and won in a 9-nil shutout.
This was the Jacks’ (3-1) third win in a row and against a Warden (1-2) team they also beat in a shutout last year by six goals.
Quincy plays at Brewster on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Manson soccer falls to Lake Roosevelt
MANSON — The Manson High School girls’ soccer team hosted the Lake Roosevelt Raiders on Saturday afternoon and lost in a difficult 3-1 battle.
It was the Trojans' first game of the season and against a team they both won and lost to by a single point last year. Manson finished 3-10-1 and Lake Roosevelt (2-1) went on to a 2-8 record.
Manson hosts Bridgeport on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Lake Roosevelt plays at Oroville on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.