Scottie Scheffler carded the 12th sub-60 round in the history of the PGA Tour with a 12-under 59 during the second round of The Northern Trust on Friday.
Scheffler recorded six birdies on the front nine and six more on the back nine at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., punctuated by a two-putt birdie from just off the green on the 18th hole.
"A lot of times when you're playing well you can lose that momentum towards the end of the round or have a hiccup here or there," Scheffler said. "The momentum stayed the whole time and I made a lot of putts."
It is only the 10th sub-60 round on the Tour since 1999 and the first since Kevin Chappell shot a 59 at last year's A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Jim Furyk's 58 in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship remains the lowest score recorded on the PGA Tour.
Scheffler, a rookie who starred at the University of Texas before graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour last year, set the course record at TPC Boston while becoming the second-youngest player to break 60 on the PGA Tour.
Scheffler, 24, started the day at 1-under and needed a strong round to reach the weekend in the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
He got his round rolling with a birdie on No. 2, then reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 4-7. He added another birdie on No. 9 to make the turn in 6-under 30.
Scheffler birdied the first two holes on the back nine and had another three-hole stretch of birdies from Nos. 14-16, setting up his shot at history on the par-5 18th.
"I wouldn't say those thoughts are negative at all," Scheffler said of thinking about breaking 60 while on the course. "You obviously put them in the back of your head when you're hitting shots and stuff but as far as thinking about it, it's not necessarily a negative because it encourages me to continue to make birdies."
His tee shot found the left rough, but Scheffler was able to put his approach shot from 214 yards just left of the green. He lagged a 90-foot put to 4 feet, 6 inches and drained the final birdie.
"You don't ever really get too many opportunities to shoot a 59, so to be able to finish the job is really cool," he said. "And I definitely was nervous, very nervous, over both those shots and coming down the stretch, but I think it helped me focus a little bit more."
Scheffler said it was the second 59 he has shot in his life. The other came during a round with friends while in quarantine, and he didn't realize he had shot a sub-60 round until adding up his score on the way home.