Scott Pelluer, a standout linebacker at Washington State from 1977-80 and a patriarch of one of the most recognizable football families in state history, died late Monday at age 64.

Pelluer had been placed in a medically induced coma at a Seattle hospital after suffering cardiac arrest Thursday night, brother Steve said.



