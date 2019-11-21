No. 25 Washington vs. Montana
Time: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Alaska Airlines Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks (Jim Watson and Eldridge Recasner)
Records: UW (3-1): Montana (1-3).
Projected starting lineups:
Montana
Player … Ht. … Yr. … PPG … RPG … APG/SPG/BPG
G Josh Vazquez … 6-3 … Fr. … 3.8 … 3.3 … 1.5
G Kendal Manuel … 6-4 … Sr. … 12.3 … 4.0 … 0.5
G Sayeed Pridgett … 6-5 … Sr. … 18.5 … 7.8 … 4.5
F Kyle Owens … 6-8 … Fr. … 7.8 … 2.8 … 0.5
F Mack Anderson … 6-9 … So. … 3.5 … 4.0 … 0.3
UW
Player … Ht … Yr … PPG … RPG … APG
G Quade Green … 6-0 … So. … 7.0 …. 3.5 … 5.0
G Nahziah Carter … 6-6 … Jr. … 15.8 … 6.0 … 2.3 (steals)
F Jaden McDaniels … 6-9 … Fr. … 12.3 …. 6.0 … 3.3
F Hameir Wright … 6-9 … Jr. … 5.3 …. 3.3 … 2.5
F Isaiah Stewart … 6-9 … Fr. … 15.3 … 7.8 … 2.5 (blocks)
Coach: In his sixth year at Montana, Travis DeCuire has a 110-61 overall record. He had more wins during his first five seasons than any Grizzlies coach. Under DeCuire, Montana has had four 20-win seasons, back-to-back Big Sky Conference regular-season championships, consecutive conference tournament titles and two NCAA tournament appearances. DecCuire is the fastest Big Sky coach ever to notch 50 conference wins, needing just 69 games. He is 71-21 in the Big Sky and his .763 winning percentage ranks third in league history. The 48-year-old Seattle native starred at Mercer Island High. He played one year at Chaminade-Hawaii before transferring to Montana where he set school assists records. DeCuire began his coaching career at Sammamish High and Green River Community College.
Preseason prediction: Montana is the favorite to win a third straight Big Sky regular-season title, according to a preseason media poll. The Grizzlies were picked second among the 11 conference teams in the league’s preseason coaches poll.
Series: Washington is 45-9 against Montana and has a six-game winning streak in a series that began in 1924. During an 11-year stretch between 1994 and 1983, the Grizzlies dominated the Huskies while winning 5 of 6 games.
Last matchup: In their last encounter, Washington won 66-63 at Alaska Airlines Arena on Dec. 22, 2017. The Huskies committed 18 turnovers and surrendered 20 offensive rebounds in a game that decided in the final seconds. UW trailed 62-61 with 4:16 left before Jaylen Nowell (game-high 13 points) hit a jumper for the lead. The Huskies held the Griz without a field goal the rest of the way and finished with 12 steals and 11 blocks.
Previous game: On Monday, Montana suffered a stunning 74-72 upset loss to Montana Tech, which plays in the NAIA. The Grizzlies led by five points (71-66) with less than two minutes left, but was outscored 8-1 down the stretch. Montana allowed 10 and committed 17 turnovers, which led to 24 points. It was Montana’s first defeat against a non-Division-I opponent since 2002-03 at Alaska-Anchorage, and the first loss to a non-DI school at home since the 1980-81 season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
— Senior guard Sayeed Pridgett has blossomed into a Big Sky Player of the Year candidate after a backup role his first two years. Last season, he cracked the starting lineup and was voted to the All-Big Sky first team after averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Pridgett is doing it all for the Grizzlies and leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists. He’s made or assisted on 50 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games while accounting for 23 field goals and 12 assists.
— Kendal Manuel, who spent his first two seasons at Oregon State, made an immediate impact during his first year with Montana last season as a three-point specialist off the bench. He ranked second on the team with 57 three-pointers, while shooting 43.1 percent from deep (sixth in the Big Sky). He made at least two 3-pointers in 18 games last season. Manuel won the Big Sky Top Reserve award and shared Big Sky Newcomer of the Year honors. This season, Manuel has attempted 23 3-pointers and connected on 26.1 percent of them. He’s 4 for 18 over the past three games.
OVERVIEW:
— Montana lost eight players from a team that finished 26-9 last season, including starters Ahmaad Rorie, Michael Oguine, Bobby Moorehead and Jamar Akoh. Former UW Huskies wing Donaven Dorsey also graduated after playing just one season with the Grizzlies due to transfer rules and injury.
— This looks like a rebuilding year for Montana, which returns 40 percent of its scoring from last season. The Grizzlies could still win the Big Sky regular-season and tournament titles, but it’s unlikely they dominate the conference like they have the past two seasons when they were 32-6 in league games.
— Freshman Josh Vazquez and Kyle Owens emerged as starters, but Derrick Carter-Hollinger, a freshman forward, is the Griz’s third-leading scorer at 8.3 points per game. His 4.8 rebounds is second on the team.
— The Grizzlies loaded the nonconference schedule with four Power 5 schools, including three Pac-12 teams.
— Montana began the season with a 73-62 defeat at Stanford. The Grizzlies trailed 30-28 at halftime and was down 40-38 with 15 minutes left before succumbing to a 26-2 run. Montana visits No. 11 Oregon on Dec. 18.
— Montana was overwhelmed 64-46 at Arkansas on Nov. 16. The Grizzlies shot 32.1 percent from the field, including 2 of 16 on three-pointers.
— Washington is tied for 46th nationally in scoring defense while allowing opponents 59.5 points per game.