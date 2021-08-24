RENTON — One cornerback down and one cornerback out meant bringing another cornerback in for the Seahawks on Tuesday, with Seattle pulling off a trade with Houston for John Reid.
Reid, a second-year player out of Penn State, was acquired for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023 and could join the team as soon as Wednesday, pending a physical.
Seattle made the trade for Reid after deciding to release veteran Pierre Desir — who appeared unlikely to make the roster and now gets a head start on finding a new team — and learning that rookie fourth-round pick Tre Brown has a sore knee.
Brown has been moving swiftly up the depth chart at left cornerback in recent weeks and played 35 snaps in Saturday’s 30-3 loss to the Broncos.
The trade for Reid will give the team eight cornerbacks, and seven healthy ones as long as Brown is out.
“The fact that Tre Brown is down right now is why John Reid is coming in,’’ coach Pete Carroll said after Tuesday’s practice. “We want to make sure that we have depth and have the kind of competitive speed that we need out there. … We’ve had numbers the whole time, and we’re right at the edge of that and we’ve got to make sure to keep our guys together.’’
A 5-10, 187-pounder, Reid was generally viewed as projecting as a slot cornerback. But the Seahawks view him as able to play on the outside, as well — Reid ran a 4.49 40 at the 2020 Combine, one reason the Seahawks think he could fit on the outside.
Reid played 145 snaps with one start last year as a rookie with the Texans, who drafted him in the fourth round. He was drafted by former Houston coach Bill O’Brien, who also recruited him to Penn State. O’Brien is no longer Houston’s coach or GM, replaced in both roles last season.
Carroll said the team was sold further on Reid after hearing from special teams assistant Tracy Smith, who coached in Houston last year. Reid also played 96 special teams snaps last year with the Texans.
“Steady, has played nickel, shows versatility, plays inside and outside, shows real good speed,’’ Carroll said of Reid. “He’s been an active player. We’re continuing to seek depth and he had played for Tracy in Houston and so he had some background on him and we knew what we were getting so it helps us out.”
Houston was rumored to be getting ready to waive Reid, and the Seahawks thought he would get claimed before they had a chance to get him — teams claim players on waivers based on the order of the draft during the preseason. So Seattle worked out a trade for the conditional pick to get him.
While the trade for Reid is not yet official, the Seahawks waived defensive end Alex Tchangam in anticipation to create a spot on the 80-player roster, with Desir’s release having created room for the return of tight end Luke Willson. Tchangam, who played at Colorado, signed with the Seahawks last week and played 21 snaps in the 30-3 loss to Denver, making one tackle with one pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.
Atkins visit ends with no signing for now
The Seahawks had veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins in for a visit Monday. But he left without signing.
Atkins played for the Bengals from 2010-20 and has been named to eight Pro Bowls, but a shoulder injury last year limited him to eight games and just one tackle.
“He went back home,’’ Carroll said after Tuesday’s practice. “But he had a really good workout. This guy has been around a great deal. He had some medical things we had to look at, so it took some time to get it done. But he did workout for us and looked very good. He had a shoulder surgery last year. It was something he played with during the season and was able to get it repaired. He looked pretty good.”
Seattle could also be waiting to sign Atkins until after contracts for veterans are not fully guaranteed.
Vested vets who are on the roster week one have their contracts guaranteed for the entire season.
Neal day-to-day with oblique issue
Defensive back Ryan Neal left Saturday’s game in the first half with an oblique injury that also kept him out of Tuesday’s practice. Carroll said it’s unclear when he will return but said there’s a chance he could play Saturday.
“He’s got an oblique thing like we said, and a strain,’’ Carroll said. “Two little things going on in there. He’s a real tough guy about it. That’s something you have to wait and see. There’s not a real good predictable history on how to count on these things. We just go day-to-day with him.”