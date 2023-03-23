As the Seahawks brain trust began a tour of pro days Wednesday featuring quarterbacks expected to go in the top of the first round, the work also continued to reshape their defensive line.

Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider were among eight Seahawks coaches/scouts in attendance at Ohio State's pro day Wednesday, according to SI.com, where the featured attraction was quarterback C.J. Stroud, the third-place finisher in the Heisman Trophy voting the past two years.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?