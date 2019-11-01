RENTON — The Seahawks on Friday added a big wide receiver in name and in stature, landing Josh Gordon off the NFL waiver wire.
Gordon has played in six games for the New England Patriots this season, posting 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots released Gordon on Thursday after the receiver hasn’t played since being knocked out of a game on Oct. 10 with a knee injury.
“He’s a unique talent,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday.
Gordon will not play in the Seahawks’ home game Sunday against Tampa Bay, and Carroll said he wasn’t certain about the status of Gordon’s knee.
“I don’t know how he’s doing physically right now. We’ve heard he’s OK,” Carroll said.
Carroll said he was surprised Gordon was available to the Seahawks, which meant 27 other teams who had a higher wavier priority passed on the chance to claim the embattled receiver. Teams with the worst records have the highest waiver claims, meaning 0-7 Miami and 0-8 Cincinnati have the No. 1 and No. 2 priority, respectively.
That Gordon fell so far down the list without being claimed speaks at least in part to his checkered past.
Gordon, 28, was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL’s drug policy. His suspension was lifted in August.
He spent both 2015 and 2016 out of the NFL while serving multiple suspensions for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Listed at 6-feet-3 and 225 pounds, Gordon has more than 4,000 career receiving yards and 20 touchdowns over six years in the NFL, the first four-plus spent with the Cleveland Browns.
That the Seahawks were willing to take a risk on Gordon speaks to his ability. And after a quiet trade deadline, Russell Wilson now has another weapon to accompany Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.
The Seahawks now have eight wide receivers on the 53-man roster: Gordon, Lockett, Metcalf, Jaron Brown, David Moore, Malik Turner, John Ursua and Gary Jennings.
It would seem unlikely they would carry eight receivers on the roster for long. Ursua and Jennings, both rookies, have been inactive for every game this season.
To make room for Gordon, the Seahawks released linebacker Dekoda Watson, who was signed as a free agent earlier this week.