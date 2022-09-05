Pete and Russell

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll cross paths before the start of a game against the Detroit Lions, January at Lumen Field in Seattle. 

 The Seattle Times/Jennifer Buchanan

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

RENTON — And so it begins.

After training camp, preseason and a three-day break, the Seahawks returned to the practice field at the VMAC on Monday afternoon to begin preparations for a regular-season game that figures to be as highly hyped — and fraught with magnified but also conflicting emotions — as any in team history.