220913-sports-wilsonboos01

Fans boo Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as he comes out onto the field before the start of the game Monday in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The lusty boos for their former quarterback at the beginning of the game turned into happy chants for their new quarterback by the end of it.

And in typical Russell Wilson fashion, the game wasn’t decided until the final seconds.