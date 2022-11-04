SPORTS-FBN-FANTASY-START-SIT-GET

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf jumps over Atlanta Falcons defensive back Casey Hayward during a Sept. 25 game in Seattle.

 Steph Chambers/Getty Images/TNS

RENTON — The tricks DK Metcalf learned growing up playing on fields in Mississippi still work in the NFL.

The Seahawks' $70 million wide receiver gets constant attention from opposing defenses fearful of him beating them deep for touchdown catches. The Cardinals, Seattle's next opponent in Arizona Sunday, especially bracketed him often with a safety deep behind him in a game last month.