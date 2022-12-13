NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks (copy)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushes against the Seattle Seahawks. Over the past four games, Seattle has struggled to stop the run game.

 Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

RENTON — If only the Seahawks could score as many points — or make as many defensive stops — as everyone with the team has used some version of the word "frustrated" to describe what has happened to the run defense in recent weeks.

Because, when the Seahawks beat Arizona on Nov. 6 to improve to 6-3 and leave triumphantly the following week for Munich and a game with Tampa Bay, they thought they had it all sorted out.



