Kenneth Walker III takes a 2-yard loss at the hands of San Francisco lineman Kevin Givens in the fourth quarter. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

I saw a couple of DraftKings commercials while watching the 49ers thump the Seahawks 27-7 Sunday. Got me thinking about a gamble I would make if I ever came across a sportsbook specializing in hypotheticals.

If there were a bet asking: “Who are the real Seahawks, the ones that stunned the Broncos last Monday, or the ones that looked like a practice-squad collection against San Francisco?” I’d wager a month’s pay on the latter.