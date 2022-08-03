220803-sports-lockthrows01

Drew Lock throws during training camp practice on Monday, as Geno Smith waits his turn. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

RENTON — So, Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was asked Tuesday when he met the media for the first time during training camp, do you have a deadline for naming a starting quarterback?

“Denver,” he said with a smile, referring to the regular-season opener Sept. 12 against Russell Wilson and the Broncos. After a pause he added, “We do have a plan though.”



