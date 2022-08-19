Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The big caveat? It’s just the preseason.

The big everything else? The Seahawks’ 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears Thursday was about as bleak a night as there has been at Lumen Field — or any of its other names — since the Seahawks started playing there in 2002.