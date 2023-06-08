Kate Scott, currently the play-by-play announcer for the Philadelphia 76ers, will handle the television play-by-play duties for the Seahawks' three preseason games this season, the team announced Wednesday.

Former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson will join Scott in the booth for the three games, all of which will be televised on King 5.



