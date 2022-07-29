220730-sports-adams01

Seattle Seahawks safely Jamal Adams stands alone on the field during minicamp in June at VMAC in Renton. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

RENTON — Jamal Adams broke the middle finger on his left hand during the Seahawks’ first practice of training camp Wednesday, but the star safety is expected to be back on the field in early August and plans to be ready for the start of the regular season, a source close to the team told The Seattle Times.

“Just a freak accident,” the source said. “It’s going to be fine.”



