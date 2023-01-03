RENTON — The news turned out to be as bad as initially feared for Seahawks middle linebacker Jordyn Brooks, as coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday he suffered an ACL injury in Sunday's 23-6 win over the New York Jets.
Carroll said during his regular Monday news conference that Brooks will need surgery to repair the injury, which occurred when Brooks made a tackle of New York tight end C.J. Uzomah on the Seattle sideline late in the second quarter.
"It was a great play," Carroll said. "He was going for it until the very last instant. In the midst of a tackle, he knew that he had done it. ... He just hit it wrong, he landed wrong. It was unfortunate."
Carroll said there is no clear timeline for Brooks to return other than the expectation of the normal nine months or so ACL injuries typically require.
That will end the season for Brooks, who started all 16 games for the Seahawks and led the team with 161 tackles, third in the NFL after Sunday's games.
It means the Seahawks will turn to Cody Barton to take over Brooks' spot at middle linebacker beginning with Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams.
Barton moved over from weakside linebacker to middle after Brooks was injured Sunday, which meant he also took over the "green dot" helmet, getting the play calls via speaker from the defensive coaches and relaying them to the rest of the team.
"He did a really nice job," Carroll said of Barton, a third-round pick in 2019 who also played the final two games of the 2021 season at middle linebacker after Bobby Wagner suffered an injury.
"He embraced the opportunity to be in charge, make the calls and all of that kind of stuff. He's been working hard to be really on point when that comes. He's been working at it for a long time, so it wasn't a big deal. All we needed to do was change his helmet and away we go."
Possibly more in question is what the Seahawks do at the other inside-linebacking spot at weakside linebacker, where Barton had been starting.
Tanner Muse took over on Sunday and had two tackles in playing 20 snaps, his most on defense in two years with the Seahawks, and Carroll said Muse "did a nice job."
But Carroll held open that the Seahawks could explore other options, notably Jon Rhattigan and Alexander Johnson.
"We will have a good week of practice and figure it all out," Carroll said. "It does open up opportunities, so we will see. Jon Rhattigan has been looking for a chance, and Alexander has been looking for a shot, so we will see what happens."
Rhattigan, a second-year player out of Army, recently returned to the active roster following a knee injury a year ago and is listed as a backup middle linebacker. He has not played any snaps on defense in his career but has played 73 on special teams the last four games since returning to the active roster.
Johnson, a five-year NFL vet, has been on Seattle's practice squad since Oct. 26 without playing in a game.
Johnson played in 38 games for Denver from 2018-21 with 34 starts and started all 16 games at linebacker for the Broncos in 2020, making 124 tackles.
"He's a tough stud," Carroll said of Johnson. "He's an inside linebacker, physical, really strong, is bigger than our other guys, and has good experience and awareness. He is very comfortable. He has played inside and outside, so he is very comfortable behind the line of scrimmage."
Brooks was Seattle's first-round pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech and started all 17 games last season at weakside linebacker, setting a team record with 183 tackles.
He took over the middle-linebacking duties this year after the team released Wagner.
Brooks' injury could complicate Seattle's decision this spring whether to exercise a fifth-year option in his contract for the 2024 season. Teams can pick up the options for first-round picks before their fourth year, and the deadline for teams to do so for players from the class of 2020 is May 1. That option would pay Brooks $11.3 million in 2024, according to OvertheCap.com. Brooks is scheduled to make $2.278 million in 2023 in the last year of his four-year rookie contract, which can pay him up to $12.23 million overall.
