211007-sports-hawkswoods01 (copy)

A late-season injury to Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks could impact whether the team picks up his fifth-year option.

 Bettina Hansen/The Seattle Times

RENTON — The news turned out to be as bad as initially feared for Seahawks middle linebacker Jordyn Brooks, as coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday he suffered an ACL injury in Sunday's 23-6 win over the New York Jets.

Carroll said during his regular Monday news conference that Brooks will need surgery to repair the injury, which occurred when Brooks made a tackle of New York tight end C.J. Uzomah on the Seattle sideline late in the second quarter.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.