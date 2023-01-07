Metcalf (copy)

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, with coach Pete Carroll during a game Jan. 2.

 The Seattle Times/Jennifer Buchanan

RENTON — The raw stats indicated DK Metcalf made as little impact in Seattle's 23-6 win over the Jets Sunday as he ever has.

Metcalf had just one catch for three yards on five targets. It was the second-fewest yards Metcalf has ever had in a game, ahead of only a contest against Arizona as a rookie in 2019 when he was held without a catch.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.