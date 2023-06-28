The Seahawks are off for the summer, with players due to report for training camp on July 25 and the first practice to follow the next day.

But the Seahawks Twitter mailbag never truly rests. So here we go, with questions about Seattle's returner situation, the defensive line and more.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?