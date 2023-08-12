Seattle Seahawks Logo

The Seahawks didn’t even look ready for an intrasquad scrimmage, let alone the preseason, during the opening minutes Thursday night.

But after spotting the Vikings a 10-0 second-quarter lead in the preseason opener for both teams, the Seahawks rallied for a 24-13 victory at Lumen Field.



