If Seattle has any chance of hanging with the Broncos despite being out-matched at most positions, it lies with the Seahawks’ two dynamic Pro Bowl wideouts, Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.
Lockett’s posted three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including a career high of 1,175 on 73 catches with eight touchdowns last season. Metcalf, meanwhile, had 967 yards on 75 catches and 12 touchdowns in ’21, after posting a career-high 1,303 yards in ’20.
Broncos safety Justin Simmons said the Seahawks’ duo “puts a lot of pressure on the defense.”
“D.K. and Lockett, they’re the best at running those two-man routes, maybe outside or on par with (Vikings wideouts Adam) Thielen and Justin Jefferson,” Simmons said. “They do such a good job of finding ways to get open. We’ve seen that for so many years and everyone knows going in there you have to eliminate the big plays with D.K. and Lockett.”
Simmons pointed out that quarterback Geno Smith is going to “find a way to squeeze a shot in” to his top playmakers, regardless of the scheme the Broncos present.
In man coverage, Ronald Darby and Pat Surtain II will have the primary responsibilities of covering Lockett and Metcalf, with help from nickel back K’Waun Williams. Surtain (6-foot-2, 202 pounds) is likely the best one-on-one option for the sizable Metcalf (6-4, 235), while the Broncos will also present lots of zone looks that require coverage from Simmons on the back end.
“That’s going to be a challenge for us in the secondary,” Simmons said. “It’s going to take a lot of communication. I talk about that week-in and week-out, and it’s going to be on full display on Monday night in order for us to execute.”
