The Seahawks made an expected roster move Monday, placing tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve. They then replaced his spot on the 53-player roster by activating defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison off the practice squad.
Olsen suffered a plantar-fascia foot injury late in the 28-21 victory Thursday over Arizona and could miss the rest of the regular season.
New IR rules this season require Olsen to miss at least three games. But any player on IR this season can return after three weeks.
Though there has been some speculation that the injury could mean the 35-year-old tight end's career is over, Olsen took to Twitter on Friday to state: "I refuse to allow this to be my final moment. I will find a way to finish on my feet!"
Olsen signed a one-year deal in February worth up to $7 million with $5.5 million guaranteed.
He has 23 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown in starting eight games this season and playing 62% of Seattle's offensive snaps.
The Seahawks have three other tight ends on the roster in Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister and rookie Colby Parkinson and will rely more heavily on those three.
Parkinson, a fourth-round draft choice out of Stanford, has been active for only one game but figures to be part of the game plan each week. Seattle typically has three tight ends active.
Harrison had been on the practice squad since signing with the Seahawks on Oct. 7 and was elevated to the game-day roster each of the past two games to serve as a third defensive tackle following an ankle injury to Bryan Mone.
But Harrison could no longer be elevated and had to be on the 53-player roster to appear in future games, and this allows him to play next Monday against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network reported that both the Packers and Ravens recently tried to sign Harrison to their 53-player rosters off Seattle's practice squad but that he stayed put. Now that Harrison is on Seattle's 53 other teams can no longer approach him about signing.
Mone can come off IR following the Eagles game.
Seattle should get back to full strength at tailback with Chris Carson expected to return this week after missing the past four games because of a foot injury, and with Carlos Hyde having returned against Arizona.
Seattle over the weekend also re-signed cornerback DeMarkus Acy to the practice squad.
Seattle still has two openings available on the practice squad, with 14 of the maximum 16 spots filled.
No fans for Giants, Jets games
The Seahawks announced Monday that they will play their next two home games — Dec. 6 against the Giants and Dec. 13 against the Jets — without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seattle has not had fans at any game this season at Lumen Field. Seattle has only one other home game following the contest against the Jets, on Dec. 27 against the Rams. Seattle also could hold playoff games at Lumen Field.
Nineteen of the 32 NFL teams have had some fans at games this season but none has allowed more than 32% capacity (Dallas).