A few bad moments early might have obscured the bigger picture of the Seahawks' special teams units in 2022.
And that is that by just about any metric you want to use, Seattle's special teams were among the best in the NFL last season.
Seattle finished with just 269.5 points, second-fewest of all teams behind Houston's 255.
Seattle's special teams were keyed by kicker Jason Myers, who made the Pro Bowl, and punter Michael Dickson, who turned in another season worthy of a bid, as well as kick and punt units that each had substantially better averages for the season than their opponents.
As we conclude our review of the Seahawks position groups heading into the offseason, let's look more closely at Seattle's special teams.
Kicker Jason Myers
Age: 31
Contract situation: Last month, Myers signed a four-year contract that can pay him up to $21.1 million.
Punter Michael Dickson
Age: 27
Contract situation: Dickson has three seasons left on a contract signed before the 2021 season that will pay him a base salary of $2 million in 2023.
Snapper Carson Tinker
Age: 33
Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.
The Seahawks got the big question of the offseason in this spot answered early by re-signing Myers to a new four-year deal.
With Dickson under contract for three more years, the Seahawks are assured of having what has been one of the best kicking duos in the NFL the past four years under contract though 2025.
The one unanswered question left is at snapper. Tinker took over when Tyler Ott suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. Both are now unrestricted free agents, with 2022 marking the last year of a three-year extension Ott signed in 2019 and Tinker having signed a one-year deal when he came to Seattle in September.
Godwin Igwebuike is now an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he'll return as long as Seattle gives him a qualifying tender and surely enter 2023 as the leader in the kickoff return competition
DeeJay Dallas and Dee Eskridge handled all the other kickoff returns this year and both remain under contract for 2023.
Dallas was also the primary punt returner this year, though Lockett took a few, as well.
And as always, Seattle could look to add some competition at the return spots and particularly the punt return position.
