49er game (copy) (copy)

Jason Myers, seen here in 2019, signed a new four year contract with the Seahawks in January. The move helped solidify the team's kicker and punter positions through 2025.

 Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

A few bad moments early might have obscured the bigger picture of the Seahawks' special teams units in 2022.

And that is that by just about any metric you want to use, Seattle's special teams were among the best in the NFL last season.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?