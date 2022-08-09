220910-sports-genosmith01

Quarterback Geno Smith drops back to pass under the watchful eyes of Drew Lock, left, and Jacob Eason, right, before the Seahawks mock game, Aug. 6, in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

RENTON — The evidence indicates that Drew Lock is closing the gap a little on Geno Smith in the competition to replace Russell Wilson as Seattle’s starting quarterback.

But for now in the opinion of the person whose opinion matters most — head coach Pete Carroll — Smith remains in the lead.