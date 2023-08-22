220813-sports-genosmith01 (copy)

Both Geno Smith, right, and Drew Lock, left, were free agents after the 2022-23 season. They both were resigned for the upcoming season.

 Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times

Cleaning out the notebook following Seattle's 22-14 win over Dallas in its second preseason game Saturday at Lumen Field.

Drew Lock would have played more, thinks knee is OK



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.