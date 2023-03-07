Geno Smith (copy)

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith earned a new three year contract Monday after a successful first season as the team's starting quarterback.

Geno Smith's comeback story will continue with the Seahawks for at least another three seasons, with the team announcing Monday they have agreed to terms with the 10-year veteran quarterback on a new contract.

Earlier in the day, multiple outlets reported that the Seahawks and Smith had agreed on a new three-year deal that could be worth up to $105 million and includes $52 million in the first calendar year. The Seahawks' announcement did not include contract terms, and more specific details had yet to be revealed, including what the specific salary-cap hits will be for any of the three seasons of the deal.



