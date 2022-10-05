220820-sports-hawksgeno01

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named NFC Player of the Week on Wednesday after throwing for 320 yards and two TD's against the Lions. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

Geno Smith, who entering the final week of the preseason had yet to be officially named the Seahawks’ starting quarterback, was named as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The award comes in the wake of his best game as a Seahawk, when he completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as well as running seven times for 47 yards and a TD in a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.