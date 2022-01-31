Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named as an injury replacement for Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady for Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Las Vegas on Monday morning.
Later in the day, it was revealed that Wilson will have some Seahawks company in guiding the NFC’s offense Sunday — left tackle Duane Brown.
Brown was added as an injury replacement for San Francisco’s Trent Williams.
It will be the ninth time Wilson has been named to the game, tying Walter Jones for the most in team history.
It’s the fifth time in 14 seasons Brown has been named to the game — three times with Houston from 2012-14 and now twice with Seattle, the other coming at the end of his first year with the Seahawks in 2017.
The Pro Bowl will kick off at noon PT Sunday on ESPN.
Wilson has been named to the Pro Bowl in all of his 10 seasons except for 2016. He did not play in the game following the 2013 or 2014 seasons when Seattle was in the Super Bowl.
Linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs were named to the team but each has been replaced because of injury (interestingly, by members of the Bucs — Devin White and Antoine Winfield Jr., respectively).
Wilson was the offensive MVP of the Pro Bowl following the 2015 season.
The other QBs for the NFC expected to play in the game are Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, who replaces the injured Aaron Rodgers, and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.
Rodgers was named as the team’s starter initially with Brady and Murray the backups.
Wilson played in 14 of 17 games this season, missing three due to a right middle finger injury, the first time in his career he has missed games due to injury.
Still, Wilson finished fifth in the NFL in passer rating behind Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott and Cousins at 103.1, throwing 25 touchdowns to six interceptions as Seattle finished 7-10.
Brown, 36, had some uncharacteristic struggles during the season, giving up seven sacks in the first nine games, according to Pro Football Focus. But he allowed only one in the last eight games as Seattle’s offense began to find its stride late in the year — the Seahawks scored 30 or more points in four of their final six games.
Brown will be an unrestricted free agent in March as Seattle declined to give him an extension before the season, instead restructuring his deal to assure he had injury protection in case he suffered an injury this season that prevented him from playing any longer.
But the Seahawks are likely to try to re-sign Brown after he started all 17 games in 2021 and played every snap in 16.