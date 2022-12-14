SPORTS-FBN-CALKINS-COLUMN-GET (copy)

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looks for an open receiver against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter a preseason game at AT&T Stadium.

 Tom Pennington/Getty Images/TNS

RENTON — Following a loss against the Raiders a few weeks ago, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said one thing he learned a long time ago was to be a thumb-pointer and not a finger-pointer.

Following another loss, this one last Sunday to Carolina at Lumen Field, Smith put those words into action.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.