Dori Monson has been suspended indefinitely by Bonneville Seattle from hosting the Seahawks’ pregame and postgame radio shows after a tweet he sent mocking transgender people, The Seattle Times has confirmed.
Monson sent the tweet Wednesday night during the Washington gubernatorial debate between Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp.
Monson, who also hosts a daily show on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, tweeted: “Inslee: we follow science in WA. The state where I could go to Olympia tomorrow and change my birth cert to say I was a girl on 10/2/61 HAHAHAHAHA.”
KIRO Radio 97.3 FM and 710 AM ESPN, the Seahawks’ flagship station, are part of Bonneville Seattle.
Monson, who declined comment Friday when reached by The Times, has been part of the Seahawks’ game-day coverage since 2002 and has hosted a Friday segment on 97.3 FM with coach Pete Carroll.
Monson was not on the air Friday, and the tweet has been deleted.
KIRO Radio 97.3 FM program director Bryan Buckalew declined comment Friday, adding that the company does not comment on personnel matters.
Monson’s tweet Wednesday drew immediate criticism on social media, with many directing comments to the Seahawks, who have taken increasing stances denouncing social inequality and racism.
The Seahawks suspended Monson on Friday and then Bonneville followed suit.
Among those calling for action to be taken against Monson was the group Seattle Pride, which tweeted on Friday that Monson should be terminated.
Monson is known for his conservative stances on his daily talk show and in 2019 became embroiled in controversy when he drew attention on his show to a homeless couple parking their trailer in front of the house of city council member Lisa Herbold. Monson has been a frequent critic of many of the council’s stances, including the homeless.
After mentioning the trailer on his show — which caused some fans to ‘Dori4Gov’ on the side — Monson wrote on KIRO’s website: “I had nothing to do with this. But am I enjoying it immensely? Yes, I am. I can’t hide that. This is what has been happening around the city. This is the nightmare with which residents have been living.”
Monson’s tweet Wednesday caused some to take to social media to say that it seemed at odds with some of the Seahawks’ platforms regarding social injustive.
Seahawks players in 2017 established the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice For All action fund which has a stated goal of supporting education and leadership programs supporting justice and equality.