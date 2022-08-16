Purchase Access

RENTON — The good news for the Seahawks running back position Tuesday?

Projected starter Rashaad Penny was back at practice, going full speed — at one point ripping off about a 40-yard TD run — after missing time last week with what coach Pete Carroll called at the time “a little bit of groin tightness.”