RENTON — The Seahawks' desperate need to revive their running game for Thursday's must-win division clash with the San Francisco 49ers will receive a boost with the return of rookie leading rusher Kenneth Walker III.

Walker missed Sunday's 30-24 loss to Carolina with an ankle injury suffered the week before at Los Angeles against the Rams, and without him, Seattle was held to just 46 yards on a season-low-tying 14 carries.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.