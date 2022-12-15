RENTON — The Seahawks' desperate need to revive their running game for Thursday's must-win division clash with the San Francisco 49ers will receive a boost with the return of rookie leading rusher Kenneth Walker III.
Walker missed Sunday's 30-24 loss to Carolina with an ankle injury suffered the week before at Los Angeles against the Rams, and without him, Seattle was held to just 46 yards on a season-low-tying 14 carries.
But Walker was a full participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the team did not list him on the game status report, indicating he is expected to play.
"He did really well (in practice)," Carroll said following Wednesday's practice. "I was really pleased. He looked really quick out here."
DeeJay Dallas, who also missed the Panthers game due to an ankle injury, did not practice and was one of five players listed as questionable.
That he didn't practice, though, indicates he is more doubtful than questionable.
That likely leaves Seattle with a running back trio for Thursday night's 5:15 p.m. kickoff at Lumen Field — Walker, Travis Homer and Tony Jones Jr., with Seattle also possibly elevating Godwin Igwebuike off the practice squad, as they did for the Panthers game, to handle kickoff returns and add additional depth.
Certainly, the Seahawks need all the help they can get to kick-start a rushing attack that has faltered in recent weeks — Seattle ranked as high as 10th in the NFL in rushing following a four-game winning streak that improved the team's record to 6-3.
But in losing three of four, the Seahawks have rushed for just 60 yards a game to fall to 20th in the NFL in rushing offense.
"We haven't been able to get popping like we have (earlier in the year)," Carroll said of the recently anemic rushing attack.
And now comes the toughest test Seattle will have all season — a 49ers team allowing the fewest yards per carry in the NFL, 3.4.
Walker leads the Seahawks with 649 yards, and had 503 in his first seven starts after taking over for the injured Rashaad Penny. That's the fifth-most for a player in his first seven starts in team history.
Walker, though, had hit something of a lull in his most recent games before being injured, held to 43 yards on 24 carries against Tampa Bay and the Raiders before carrying three times for 36 yards against the Rams and leaving due to injury.
Homer started in Walker's place last week and was held to 26 yards on nine carries, with 16 coming on one play.
But while Walker's return should help, Seattle also needs some better play up front. Pro Football Focus this week rates the Seahawks as just the 24th best run-blocking team in the NFL (Seattle ranks 12th in pass blocking) with what have been the team's two worst run-blocking grades of the year in the past two games.
Seattle's highest-graded run blocker, via PFF, is rookie right tackle Abraham Lucas, ranked No. 121 of all offensive linemen.
"I think we need to do a better job as an offense as a whole of helping those guys out and getting the production out of the run game," offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said this week.
Shelby Harris cleared to play, Al Woods questionable
Seattle's run defense, which ranks 31st in the NFL, will also be severely tested by the 49ers, who are ninth in the league in rushing.
The Seahawks will get some help with defensive end Shelby Harris set to return after missing the Carolina game with illness. Harris was not listed on the game status report.
Seattle, though, may still be without tackle Al Woods, who did not practice due to an Achilles injury and is listed as questionable. Carroll, intentionally playing things close to the vest, did not add any additional insight on whether Woods will play, saying the team will take all the time it can to determine the status of a few injured players.
The Seahawks shifted Woods to playing more at a five-technique end spot against Carolina and felt it was working before he suffered his injury in the second quarter after playing 20 snaps. The Panthers rushed for 78 yards on 22 carries in the first half when Woods was in the game for most of it but then had 145 on 24 in the second half without Woods.
Quinton Jefferson started in place of Harris against the Panthers
