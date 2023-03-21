In a move that continues to reshape their defensive line — a stated goal of the offseason — while also creating some needed salary cap space, the Seahawks announced Monday night that they have released veteran defensive tackle Al Woods.

The move saves $3.67 million against the cap, space that helps Seattle fit in some of the contracts of recent players it has signed.



