Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Seahawks on Tuesday released running back Chris Carson with a failed physical designation due to a lingering neck injury, and it is expected that he will be forced to retire at the age of 27.

The NFL Network first reported the news Tuesday stating “won’t make a retirement statement, just in case his neck dramatically improves.” But if Carson cannot pass a physical he would not be able to play again. As the NFL Network reported, the failed physical designation given to him by the Seahawks will allow Carson to receive “several million” in injury protection benefits. A source confirmed the report to The Seattle Times.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?