Pete Carroll (copy)

Seattle Seahawks before the start of a game against the Chicago Bears last season in Seattle.

 The Seattle Times/Jennifer Buchanan

I can't be the only one who had a flashback Sunday while watching the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona — the first at the venue since the fateful afternoon in February 2015 when the Lombardi Trophy was yanked out of the Seahawks' hands.

I've been in that stadium — called University of Phoenix Stadium in 2015, State Farm Stadium now — several times in the ensuing eight years for Seahawks games. Each time, especially when the action heads toward that end zone where New England's Malcolm Butler made his interception, I involuntarily think about that play. In more than 40 years as a sports writer, it was the single most shocking moment I've experienced — and it's not even close. Certain victory became tormented defeat in the blink of an eye.



