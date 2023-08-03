RENTON — Four practices after Devon Witherspoon first showed up in training camp, he may have finally showed his true self.
Not that Witherspoon hasn't made a few plays along the way since ending a two-day holdout and practicing for the first time Friday.
But Tuesday's practice at the VMAC — the second in pads and with hitting seemed to offer the most vivid evidence yet of what Witherspoon may bring to the team, while also continuing to raise some questions about how exactly Seattle will use him once September rolls around.
Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick out of Illinois, again played mostly in nickel and dime formations, though he also got some snaps at left cornerback.
But instead of working almost solely with the second unit, as he had the past three practices, Witherspoon also got significant time with the first team defense at nickel ahead of Coby Bryant, the starter there last season.
Seattle began experimenting with Witherspoon inside during minicamp in June, and one reason is his physical nature that the team feels could help with run defense and also with setting something of a tone in the middle of the field.
That was evident Tuesday as he got a sack on Geno Smith out of the nickel spot and was a presence against the run.
He also seemed a bit more assured defending the pass. As an example, during a red-zone session he had tight coverage on Tyler Lockett in the end zone, with Lockett unable to come down with a high pass from Smith.
Witherspoon wasn't perfect, though. Fellow rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba beat him for an 18-yard gain when defending him in the slot, allowing a third-and-12 conversion.
But defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt was excited by what he'd seen, saying, "He had a heck of a day. He's super competitive, he can tackle, he's going to get in (the run) fits and, obviously, we know what he can do as a cover guy. So, really impressive day."
Some, though, have questioned the value of potentially using the fifth overall pick at nickel, which is typically on the field for two-thirds or so of the plays.
The Seahawks have countered that they are simply trying to settle on their best cornerback alignment, citing the strong play of Michael Jackson and Tre Brown at right and left cornerback, respectively (and with the knowledge that Riq Woolen will soon return from a knee injury).
It's also worth noting that Bryant had never played the nickel before last season and displayed expected growing pains throughout the season.
Hurtt said Witherspoon has "great instincts and feel" for the nickel spot, which he said "can be a hard transition for young people because now you've got the whole field as opposed to just being outside."
Seattle could, of course, also use Witherspoon both inside and out, as it did with Jeremy Lane in 2017, when Lane played outside in the base defense and moved inside in the nickel for a portion of the season. Hurtt didn't rule that out, saying, "That's yet to be determined. We'll see how that shakes out."
But further proof that the move of Witherspoon to the nickel is being seriously considered is the team's use the last few practices of Bryant at safety on occasion.
Carroll mentioned it as a possibility earlier this week, citing again the desire to "find the right combination" in the back end.
Hurtt reiterated Tuesday that "there is ongoing competition" between Witherspoon and Bryant at nickel. He also indicated safety could be a long-term option with Bryant.
"The thing about it is you want to have guys who give you position flexibility," Hurtt said. "Obviously, he's still a nickel for us. He can play in a lot of different spots. ... it's a natural fit and he's a good football player. Anybody who can take the ball away from the opponent (Bryant tied for third in the NFL last year with four forced fumbles), you want to find ways to get him on the field."