Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will need surgery to repair a knee injury suffered in Monday night’s 17-16 win over Denver, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday morning on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

“Yeah, he’s hurt,” Carroll said. “He hurt his knee. He’s going to have to get some work on that. I don’t know the extent of that yet, but I know it’s serious.”



