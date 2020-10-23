RENTON — Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will not play Sunday at Arizon, the third game Adams has missed since injuring his groin in the fourth quarter against Dallas on Sept. 27.
But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said following Friday’s practice that Adams was “really close” to being able to play and that he anticipates Adams will practice next week with the hope of returning on Nov. 1 against San Francisco. He will not make the trip to Arizona to continue rehabbing, Carroll said.
“We want to make sure and get it right,” Carroll said. “And just all the consensus is it’s better to wait until next week and I anticipate that he’ll be practicing next week. Couldn’t get them out there. We hoped to and we wanted to, but we couldn’t get jim out. So we’re gonna leave him home and take care of him. One more good weekend of rehab and prep and try to get him to come out next week.”
Ryan Neal will again start at strong safety with Adams out, with Adams missing a chance to play against Kyler Murray, against whom he played when each were high school stars in Texas.
The Seahawks listed only one other player on the game status report — left guard Mike Iupati, questionable with a back injury.
But Carroll made Iupati sound more doubtful than questionable saying that Iupati has had an “uncomfortable couple of days” with the back.
If Iupati can’t play then Jordan Simmons would appear in line to again start at left guard, as he did in the win against the Vikings.
The rest of the roster is healthy enough to play, including linebacker and first-round pick Jordyn Brooks, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, and cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who did not practice on Wednesday as the team manages his sore knee.
Carroll, in fact, said Brooks had a “fantastic” week of practice. And while he wouldn’t say directly if Brooks will move back into a starting role at weakside linebacker in the base defense he seemed to hint that’s what will happen saying that Brooks will “play considerably.”
Brooks has played 29 snaps so far this season. His speed could be a good asset in defending the running of Murray.
Arizona listed six players as questionable, including standout receiver DeAndre Hopkins with an ankle injury. However, Hopkins has been dealing with the injury for a few weeks and has played in every game in leading the NFL receiving yards per game with 100.2, and he was able to practice on a limited basis Friday after sitting out earlier in the week, seeming to point to him playing Sunday night. Others listed as questionable for Arizona include starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (foot) and starting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot).