220921-sports-chancellor01

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor runs for a touchdown following his interception during the fourth quarter as the Seattle Seahawks face the Carolina Panthers in an NFL Divisional Playoff game at CenturyLink Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015. Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times

As the Seahawks fielded one of the best defenses in NFL history throughout the decade of the 2010s, a commonly asked question was how many players on that team will eventually make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

That question will begin to get something of an answer this year as for the first time, one of the key members of that defense — safety Kam Chancellor — is among the list of modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.