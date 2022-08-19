220820-sports-hawksgeno01

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith drops back to pass during the second quarter Thursday in Seattle. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

The film of the Seahawks’ first-half performance in Thursday’s preseason game at Lumen Field should be dutifully studied by all the participants — and then burned. No reason to leave for future generations any remnants of this ragged display of uninspired, mistake-filled football, which improved only slightly after intermission.

The Seahawks’ 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears, rife with penalties, missed tackles and all-around sloppiness, doesn’t doom Seattle’s season, of course. Make broad generalizations off exhibition football at your own risk — even one as putrid as Thursday’s. But there is one conclusion that jumps out of this debacle: