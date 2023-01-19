The Seahawks have re-signed 10 of the players who finished the 2022 on their practice squad to futures contracts for the 2023 season.

The 10 are receivers Cade Johnson, Connor Wedington and Easop Winston Jr., guard Greg Eiland, linebacker Chris Garrett, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, center Joey Hunt, offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie, defensive back Chris Steele and running back Darwin Thompson.



