K.J. Wright (center) and the Seahawks secondary celebrate safety Ryan Neal (35) in whose interception of the Dak Prescott pass on the Cowboy’s final play sealed the win for the Seahawks on September 27, 2020 at CenturyLink Field. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

In an ideal world, K.J. Wright would have played his entire career in Seattle and then retired as a Seahawk.

But even if things didn’t go entirely as planned at the end of his career, Wright got the next best thing Wednesday, signing a one-day contract with the team that will allow him to say he was a Seahawk when he officially retires.



